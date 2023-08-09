Five Shot, Two Dead at Industry Cove in Green Island, Hanover

Two men were shot and killed, and three other persons injured, following an armed attack carried out at a shop in Industry Cove, Hanover, on Wednesday night, August 8.

Those killed have been identified as 27-year-old Ayon Richards, otherwise called ‘Pully’ , and 26-year-old O’Neil Spence, both of Mavis Bank in St Andrew.

Reports are that about 8:00pm, Richards and Spence were among other persons at a shop in Industry Cove, when they were attacked by armed men.

The men opened fire hitting Richards, Spence and three other persons before escaping in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded victims were taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital where Richards and Spence were pronounced dead, and the other three victims treated and admitted in serious condition.

The Lucea and Green Island police have commenced a probe into this latest double murder.

