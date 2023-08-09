Major Marijuana Seizure by JDF in Hanover

A significant quantity of marijuana was seized by the Maritime Air and Cyber Command of the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF), in Hanover.

According to the Joint Defense Force (JDF), military personnel were mobilized on Sunday to the Great River Bay area with the objective of identifying and intercepting a vessel that had aroused suspicion.

The report indicates that they took control of the vessel in the early hours of Monday morning.

The JDF reported that, the vessel contained an estimated quantity of 22 knitted bags that exhibited characteristics consistent with marijuana.

The army emphasizes that the protection of Jamaica’s maritime territory is of utmost importance in its operations.

