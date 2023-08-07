Five Men Arrested During Hanover Gun Seizure

The Hanover police are reporting that they have arrested five men in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm, at a bar in the Lances Bay community, on Sunday, August 6.
The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.
Reports are that about 11:00pm, a team of officers were on operation in Cousins Cove area of Lances Bay, when they say a group of men at a bar.
Upon seeing the lawmen approaching, the men ran in opposite directions, leaving behind a .38 revolver, containing two live .38 rounds of ammunition.
The police seized the weapon, and chase the men, resulting in five being arrested.