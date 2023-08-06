Man Killed after Being Shot in the Head in Hopewell, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover, have confirmed that a man who was shot in the head, while in his community of Mcquarrie Drive, in Hopewell, on Sunday afternoon, August 6, has died.

The identity of the deceased  has been given so far as Romie, ‘Rasta’ or ‘Bell Bell.

Reports are that about 3:00pm, Romie and another man known as ‘Alex’ from Mcquarrie Drive, got involved in an argument in their community, allegedly over money.

During the dispute, the man know as Alex reportedly brandished a handgun and fired several shots, hitting Romie in the regions of his head.

Alex then drove away from the scene, followed by which the wounded man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A manhunt has now being launched to apprehend the shooter, Alex.

