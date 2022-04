Firearm Seizure in Cross Roads, Kingston 5

The Cross Roads Police are Investigating the Seizure of a firearm on Retirement Road, Kingston 5 on April 4.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 3:15 p.m., a Police team was on mobile patrol, when they were informed that residents found a firearm along Retirement Road.On their arrival, one black, Glock 19, Semi-Automatic Pistol and One Magazine was handed over to them.

Investigation continues.