Manchester Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Obrien of Spring Grove District was charged with Illegal Possession Firearm and Ammunition and Wounding with Intent in relation to an incident which occurred in Coffee Grove, Porus, Manchester on Monday, January 31.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., a man was driving his Nissan motor car in Top Coffee Grove District, Manchester when another car drove up beside him with two men aboard. One of the men brandished a handgun and opened gunfire hitting the complainant to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Obrien was subsequently arrested and charged following an identification parade where he was pointed out. His court date is being arranged.