Firearm and Ammunition Seized on Ambrook Lane, St. Andrew

The Quick Response Team of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch seized an illegal firearm with several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tarrant Drive in the parish on Monday, July 25.

Reports are that about 2:05 p.m., the team conducted a snap raid in the community. The team searched an abandoned Toyota Corolla motor car and found a Mac-11 sub-machine gun loaded with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition. The weapon was found in a pillow case in the trunk of the car.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, however, the investigation continues.

