Firearm and Ammunition Seized on Ambrook Lane, St. Andrew

The Quick Response Team of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch seized an illegal firearm with several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tarrant Drive in the parish on Monday, July 25.

Reports are that about 2:05 p.m., the team conducted a snap raid in the community. The team searched an abandoned Toyota Corolla motor car and found a Mac-11 sub-machine gun loaded with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition. The weapon was found in a pillow case in the trunk of the car.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, however, the investigation continues.

Investigations continue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com