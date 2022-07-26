Garrie Myers Missing, from Spanish Town

Thirty-two-year-old Garrie Myers, otherwise called ‘Speedy Bike’, of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, July 23.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Myers was last seen leaving home about 1:00 p.m.

At the time, he was wearing a blue-and-white T-shirt, blue-and-white shorts and a pair of black

slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Garrie Myers is asked to contact the Spanish

Town Police at 876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.