Garrie Myers Missing, from Spanish Town

Thirty-two-year-old Garrie Myers, otherwise called ‘Speedy Bike’, of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, July 23.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Myers was last seen leaving home about 1:00 p.m.
At the time, he was wearing a blue-and-white T-shirt, blue-and-white shorts and a pair of black
slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Garrie Myers is asked to contact the Spanish
Town Police at 876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com