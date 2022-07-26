Two Wanted Men Now in Custody in Westmoreland

Two men who were wanted in Westmoreland for serious crimes turned themselves in to the police on Monday, July 25.

They are:

Vivian Godfrey, 33, of Ricketts Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, who was wanted for Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Francell Lawrence, 30, of Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who was wanted for Murder.

The two men will now remain in custody as arrangements are finalized for them to be formally

charged.