Firearm And Ammunition Seized In St Andrew

Jamaica News: The Half Way Tree Police are being hailed for their swift action, which led to the arrest of two gunmen who held up and robbed two women on Lady Musgrave Road, Kingston 5 on Tuesday, October 20.

Reports are that about 6:55 a.m., the armed men were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted shortly after robbing the two womenof their belongings. They were searched and found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six9mm rounds of ammunition.

The identities of both men are being withheld.

The investigation continues as the Police continue their efforts to retrieve the stolen items.