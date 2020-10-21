Firearm And Ammunition Seized In St Andrew

Man Held with Illegal Gun in Roehampton, St James on New Years Eve
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The Half Way Tree Police are being hailed for their swift action, which led to the arrest of two gunmen who held up and robbed two women on Lady Musgrave Road, Kingston 5 on Tuesday, October 20.

Reports are that about 6:55 a.m., the armed men were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted shortly after robbing the two womenof their belongings. They were searched and found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six9mm rounds of ammunition.

 The identities of both men are being withheld.

The investigation continues as the Police continue their efforts to retrieve the stolen items.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....