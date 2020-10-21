Westmoreland Seek Help To Identify Suspect

Jamaica News: Detectives attached to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man who has been fingered as a suspect in an ongoing fraud investigation.

The man came to the attention of the Police during investigations into a case of Obtaining Money by False Pretence which began with a report on Saturday, October 17. Investigators say that a complainant reported that in June 2020, she paid the suspect (pictured above) JM $100,000 for a driver’s licence, however it was never delivered and several calls to the suspect’s phone have gone unanswered. The matter was reported to the Police when an agreement to repay the money was not honoured.

They are now appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the individual pictured above or who may have any information that can assist them in their investigation to contact them at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.