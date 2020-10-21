Man Charged With Shooting With Intent And Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition In Kingston Western

Firearm Seizure
Jamaica News: Months of an investigation into an incident on Glory Path, Arnett Gardens, Kingston on Monday, April 20, 2020, has led to the arrest and charge of one man with two firearm-related offenses.

Charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 28-year-old Ricardo Jones, otherwise called ‘Dapper Slicer’, of the same community.

Reports from the Denham Police are that about 8:00 p.m., the complainant was standing at his gate when he saw Jones, who allegedly pulled a firearm and started shooting in his direction.

Jones was charged following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His court date is to be finalized.

