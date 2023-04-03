Father on the Run, After Allegedly Stabbing His Own Daughter to Death in Kingston

The Elletson Road police in Kingston are combing sections of the parish in search of a man who allegedly stabbed his own daughter to death, during a dispute at their home on Barry Street in Kingston, on Sunday, April 2.
The dead female has been identified as 17-year-old Shedeque Calvert, also of Barry Street.
Reports are that about 1:10am, the father and his teenager daughter got involved in an argument at their home.
It is reported that the dispute became physical and a knife was brought into play, which was used to stab Calvert to her chest.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded teen was rushed to hospital where she died whilst been treated.
The father who fled the scene is still on the run.