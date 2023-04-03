Double Murder in Mocho, Clarendon

Investigators attached to the Major Investigation Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two construction workers, and the shooting and wounding of four other persons in Darlow district, Mocho, Clarendon on Saturday, April 1.
Those killed have been identified as 37-year-old Irvin Wright, and 24-year-old Jason Lewin, both construction workers of Darlow district.
Reports are that about 9:00pm, the men were at a shop in the community having a drink when a white Toyota Probox drove to the area.
Two men armed with handguns alighted from the vehicle and opened fire wildly at the crowd before escaping in the waiting motor car.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Lewin, Wright and four other persons were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital where both men were pronounced dead, and the others treated and admitted in serious condition.