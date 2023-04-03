Man Killed in Three Vehicle Collision in Portland

The driver of a trailer has been warned for prosecution by the Portland police, following his involvements in a three vehicle collision on Saturday, April 1, which resulted in the death of one man and the injuring of several other.
Dead is 26-year-old Paul Johnson, also of Portland.
Reports are that the driver of the trailer was heading towards Port Antonio along the Spring Gardens main road, when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the rear of a GMC pickup truck.
The trailer then swerve across the path of a mini bus which was travelling in which Johnson was traveling as a passenger.
Johnson and two other persons travelling in the mini bus were rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the other injured victims treated and admitted.