Westmoreland Security Guard Murdered at Wholesale in Montego Bay, St James

A Westmoreland security guard who was employed to Wagon Wholesale at Railway Lane in Montego Bay, St James, was shot and killed by a lone gunman at the Wholesale on Thursday, March 30.
He has been identified as 56-year-old Oneil Wilson of Hermitage in Bethel Town, Westmoreland.
Reports by the Barnett Street police are that about 4:15pm, Wilson was at the wholesale when a man armed with handgun entered the establishment, and open fire hitting him multiple times.
The gunman ran from the building building before residents summoned the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Wilson was seen lying in a pool of blood multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.