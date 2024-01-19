Fatal Machete Attack Claims Life of Westmoreland Teen

Westmoreland, Jamaica: Fatal Machete Attack – A 19-year-old male was brutally attacked and killed in Top road, Little London, Westmoreland on Thursday morning.
Reports are that Chambers was on his sister’s verandah around 9:00 am, when  he got engaged in a heated argument with two men.
 The suspects left after issuing threats, only to return armed with machetes. Both men pursued Chambers, who attempted to flee but tragically succumbed to multiple chop wounds under an ackee tree.
Residents transported Chambers to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Law enforcement is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

