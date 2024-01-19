18-Year-Old Suspect Apprehended in Fatal Machete Attack

Suspect Apprehended in Fatal Machete Attack: The Westmoreland police have apprehended an 18-year-old suspect in the brutal murder of 19-year-old Enrico Chambers at Top Road, Little London, on Thursday morning.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaunjaye Mitchell, Commander for Little London and Negril police division, confirmed the arrest, noting that the second suspect is still at large.
Mitchell urged individuals to seek peaceful conflict resolutions, emphasizing the availability of mediation options through the police and community leaders. He lamented the tragic outcome of a conflict that could have been resolved without violence.
Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, expressed condolences and appealed for residents to assist the police in their investigations. Wilson highlighted the unfortunate timing of Chambers’ murder following the prime minister’s vision for peace, prosperity, and productivity.
According to the police, Chambers was involved in an argument with the suspects at his sister’s house. The suspects, armed with machetes, later attacked Chambers, inflicting fatal chop wounds.
Chambers was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The manhunt for the second suspect is ongoing.
