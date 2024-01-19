Former PNP Parliamentarian Jolyan Silvera Faces Murder Charges in Wife’s Death

Jolyan Silvera,  former People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament, has been charged in connection with the murder of his wife, Melissa Silvera.

Melissa was discovered dead in their Stony Hill, St Andrew, home on November 10, 2023. Initially presumed to be from natural causes, the circumstances took a grim turn on Thursday when Jolyan Silvera was apprehended as a suspect in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police overseeing crime, Fitz Bailey, disclosed in an interview that subsequent to the autopsy report, it was revealed that Mrs. Silvera did not succumb to natural causes but instead suffered possible gunshot wounds. Consequently, the police escalated the investigation to a murder inquiry.

