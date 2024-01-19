Contract Killer Fatally Shot in Gun Battle with CTOC in St Catherine

Contract Killer Fatally Shot: Two men, including a notorious contract killer, met their demise during a fierce gun battle with the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) in St Catherine on Thursday evening, according to police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) overseeing crime and security, Fitz Bailey, confirmed that one of the deceased men was a widely recognized contract killer, operating under the alias “Gang Bang.”
DCP Bailey detailed that Gang Bang’s demise transpired during an intense gun battle that started in Spanish Town and reached its climax in Greater Portmore. Subsequent to the confrontation, authorities recovered two 9-millimeter pistols.
The law enforcement official added that the deceased individual had long been on the police’s watchlist and was associated with the deaths of Kerrick Moodie, 20, and Keneisha Moodie, 22, siblings from Grange Hill, Westmoreland, in December last year. The siblings were reportedly murdered for financial gains obtained through scamming activities.
Highlighting Gang Bang’s criminal history, DCP Bailey mentioned that he had been previously apprehended and charged in connection with the investigation of gang leader Uchence Wilson. However, the court dismissed the case. In 2020, Wilson was sentenced to 26 years in prison.
DCP Bailey assured that further updates would be provided as the investigations into the incident continue.