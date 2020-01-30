Farmer Shot and Killed in Maggotty, St Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): The Maggotty police in St Elizabeth are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in the parish on Tuesday, January 28.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Lennox Williams, farmer of Carisbrooke district, also in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that about 1:30 p.m., Williams was at a shop in his community when armed men approach and opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Williams who was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.