Body of Missing Boy Found in Bauxite Pond in St. Ann

The body of 10-year-old Rojaun Brown, who went missing yesterday evening, was a short while ago discovered in the Waste pond operated by Noranda Bauxite Plant in Alexandria, St. Ann.

Reports are that Rojaun, who attended the Retirement All Age School nearby, returned home from school and changed his uniform before leaving his home to play. His mother was reportedly at work during this time.

A search was launched for the child this morning when it was noticed that he had not returned. His body was discovered by residents floating in the pond. It is theorized that he had gone to play nearby when he slipped and fell into the pond which is uncovered and has no protective barriers. It is believed that he drowned as a result of becoming stuck in the mud at the bottom of the pond.

Up to press time, police and fire personnel were on the scene trying to recover the body from the murky water.

Source: https://ripemango.club/