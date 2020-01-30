AK-47 Assault Rifle Seized in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): One AK-47 assault rifle containing an empty magazine, along with five 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation carried out at Sunrise Crescent in St Andrew, earlier this week.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 28, a team of officer conducted an operation in the area, where a premises was searched.

During the search of the surroundings of a perimeter fencing, the lawmen discovered two bags, one which contained the assault rifle, and the other containing the ammunition.

