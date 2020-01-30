Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s  Husband Kenneth Got into Heated Exchange

Details surrounding the fight between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s Husband have emerged and it’s not clear on who started it.

Last Friday, two days before the Grammy Awards, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty confronted Meek Mill at a clothing store in West Hollywood, before it escalated into an argument.

It is reported that the confrontation resulted from Meek Mill giving Nicki, her husband Kenneth Petty a death stare which allegedly led into a fight while Kenneth was heard calling Meek Mill a “p***y n***a,” an insult that was returned to him and Nicki was heard yelling, “You can’t get over me!” to her ex during the heated argument.

According to TMZ, sources are adamant that Meek Mill instigated the whole thing and is still “obsessed” with Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, Meek’s story is that Mr. and Mrs. Petty approached him and incited the loud brawl, but sources close to the couple vehemently deny anything of the sort. They say Nicki and Kenneth merely crossed paths with the Meek Mill in the store and didn’t touch him at all.

The security had to be called in to quell the situations before it returned back to normal.

Meek Mill is currently expecting his first child with his girlfriend, fashion mogul, Milano Di Rouge. For some time, it looked like the rapper had moved on from his previous high profile relationship with NIcki Minaj. His ex certainly has as she is now a married woman.