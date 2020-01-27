Explosion at Villa Road Primary Resulted in 5 injuries

There was a report of a gas leak and explosion at Villa Road Primary School earlier this morning; five people were rushed to Mandeville Regional Hospital for treatment with first and third degree burns.

The school officials informed our reliable that at about 10:00 am a Petcom truck was in the process of delivering gas to the school when there was an explosion. Three canteen workers (one man and two women) were injured during the blast, along with two Petcom employees.

All students have been relocated to a nearby residential property. No reports of students were injured during the blast.

Investigation continues.

