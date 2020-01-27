Two in Lock Up After Police Confiscated Gun, Ammunition While Conducting Operations

The police and soldiers conducted a stop and search on Sunday reportedly discovered a Ruger P 97 DC .45 pistol and a .45 magazine with seven live rounds on Princess Street, Montego Bay, St James.

Reports are that at approximately 12:30 am, a joint police-military mobile patrol team carried out a stop and search operation on a white Toyota Axio motor car.

During the search of the vehicle, the illegal weapon and ammunition were discovered. Both men were arrested in relation with the finds.

They were taken to the Freeport Police Station where they are expected to be charged.

The police investigating.