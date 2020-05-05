Elon Musk shares photo of newborn son X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child together Monday, confirming the news with two new photos.

The Tesla CEO posted the first picture in response to a fan’s comment that said, “We really need to see picture of the baby !! Please do share.”

The photo featured a close-up shot of his son’s face with a face tattoo filter that had words like “savage” and “moody” written on the baby’s face. The tech guru joked in a separate tweet, “Never too young for some ink haha.”

Musk, 48, then shared a second photo of himself holding and looking down at his son at the hospital, while the newborn smiled.

Musk announced on Monday that Grimes, 32, had given birth with a tweet that said, “Mom and baby all good.”

He shared that the couple named their child X Æ A-12, which prompted many to speculate the proper way to pronounce the name.

Musk liked a tweet that guessed the name to be “X Ash Arcangel,” and a Wikipedia page screenshot that showed Æ is a ligature named ash. The A-12 is thought to be in reference to the CIA aircraft Lockheed A-12, which was codenamed Archangel.

On May 7, 2018, Page Six revealed that Musk and Grimes were secretly dating after meeting online and bonding over a joke Musk had planned to tweet about artificial intelligence but discovered Grimes had already made.

They walked the Met Gala red carpet together later that day.

X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first child. Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson: twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

