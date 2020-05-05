Pregnant Katy Perry reveals outfit she would’ve worn to Met Gala 2020

Katy Perry couldn’t let this year’s Met Gala Monday slip by.

The pregnant “American Idol” judge, 35, took to Instagram to reveal the outfit she would have worn if this year’s star-studded bash hadn’t been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

“What would have been… #TheMetBall2020,” Perry captioned her photo of a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra with a large belly plate to accommodate her baby bump. The mauve look appears to be a tribute to Madonna, who made the French designer’s silhouette infamous in 1990 when she debuted the look in Japan, on the first stop of her “Blond Ambition” tour.

Previously scheduled to take place on May 4, this year’s event was themed “About Time: Fashion and Duration” and set to be hosted by Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Louis Vuitton underwriting the gala.

Instead, Anna Wintour hosted a YouTube livestream on Monday night featuring a DJ set by Virgil Abloh and more.

Though a cone bra might be a risqué move for most, Perry is known for her over-the-top outfits; she shut down the carpet at last year’s camp-themed event with an enormous chandelier costume and later changed into a hamburger look, both designed by Jeremy Scott of Moschino.

Most recently, Perry has worn hand sanitizer and toilet paper costumes while filming “American Idol” from home.

While the mom-to-be shared what she would have worn to walk up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, celebrities like Mindy Kaling recreated other famous looks, Derek Blasberg gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek into Met Galas of the past and Vogue called on followers to fashion their own DIY ensembles from home as part of the #MetGalaChallenge.

Check out more of Katy Perry’s wild style below: