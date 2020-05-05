Jerry Seinfeld is getting on wife Jessica Seinfeld’s nerves

Jerry Seinfeld is irritating his wife … a lot.

Last month, Jessica Seinfeld — who wed the comedian in 1999 — posted a smiling pic of her hubby alongside the caption: “This man yells instead of talks. He cannot talk in a normal voice. He cannot perform on stage anymore so he just YELLS YELLS YELLS. ALL. DAY.” And the 66-year-old funnyman admitted as much to Page Six.

“It’s very true,” he conceded. “But, you know, when I’m with my friends out touring or I’m around other comedians we all yell. Comedians yell because you get in the habit of doing that to get the audience’s attention, but having no one to yell at now, I yell around the house and I find it very … it’s like an emotional release. If you can find something to yell about that doesn’t upset people like, ‘WHY DON’T WE HAVE MORE SPOONS?,’ you just feel better.”

He also confessed that he has a few other habits that irk his other half, with whom he shares three children.

“Oh everything is irritating,” he said, laughing.

On a more serious note, he talked up the work that Jessica, 48, is doing amid the coronavirus pandemic with her Good+ Foundation, which helps families in need.

“She has been working crazy hours with Good+ making sure that people that don’t … you know, a lot of poverty[-stricken] parts of our country are in free-fall right now with money and essential things,” said Seinfeld, who’s been quarantined with his wife and children at their Hamptons home. “Good+ is doing amazing things like getting diapers and medical help and rent and doing these emergency grants. It’s impressive stuff that she’s doing.”

Seinfeld has a new stand-up special, “23 Hours to Kill,” on Netflix, which was filmed at the Beacon Theater on the Upper West Side.

 

Source: Page Six

