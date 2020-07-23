Elliven Looks to Inspire the Masses Through Music

Up and coming reggae artiste Elliven promises major contribution to the music industry.

“My contribution and commitment to reggae and music on a whole is to continue making good music that uplifts and inspires people from all walks of life. It’s a very powerful tool that I’ll always use in a positive way,” he told McKoy’s News.

The artiste whose given name is Neville Palmer is currently promoting his latest hit, Lost, that he produced independently on his NAP Musiq Productions label. It was released on June 12.

Though it was recorded three years ago, Elliven believes the song is timely.

“This song is about different struggles in life that people face on a daily basis and how they’re able to find guidance in God,” the singer said, explaining the song’s meaning. “Since its release, the single has received significant praise, with support found all over the world, in the Caribbean, US, UK and Japan,” he said.

With the coronavirus being a persistent problem in Jamaica and all over the world, Elliven is happy that he can be a source of light.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for music with so many people around the world, especially right now when we all could use some healing,” he expressed.