All Set for Virtual Reggae Sumfest

All is set for the first-ever virtual staging of Reggae Sumfest.

The massive music festival, usually held in Montego Bay, was slated for July 12-18. However, organizer and CEO of DownSound Entertainment, Josef Bogdanovich was forced to go virtual due to the pervasiveness of the coronavirus pandemic. The event may be viewed on Facebook and Instagram (FB) between Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Festival night one will feature Frisco Kid, Tantro Metro Devante, Chronic Law, Marcy Chin, Ishawna, Daddy 1, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Ding Dong, Teejay, Shenseea, KOnshens, D’yani and Agent Sasco.

On the other hand, festival night two will feature Gyptian, Freddie McGregor. Tarrus Riley, Maxi Priest, Koffee and other special performances.

In April, Bogdanovich issued an official statement to patrons citing the disappointment in the cancellation of this year’s face to face staging.

In consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the ministries of health, tourism, and entertainment, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Reggae Sumfest 2020 to July 18th – 24th, 2021. While we hope and expect COVID-19 to be contained with the public’s continued cooperation, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by the Ministry of Health and your local public health officials,” the release said.

First held in 1993, Reggae Sumfest has featured dancehall’s elite such as Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Lady Saw and Capleton. International acts including TI, Common, Usher, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, R Kelly, Ne-Yo, Mary J Blige, and Alicia Keys have also performed on the show.