Elderly Woman Found Wandering

The Denham Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite an elderly woman with her family who was found wandering.

She gave her name as Ruby Hall and is believed to be about 90-year-old.

Hall was found wandering in the Coronation Market, downtown, Kingston on Monday, March 22. When questioned by the Police Hall said she is from St. Ann and was incapable of giving a full account of exactly where she is from and who her family members are.

Anyone who may be able to reunite Ruby Hall with her family is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station

