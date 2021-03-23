Cocaine Seized at the Donald Sangster International Airport, Woman Arrested and Charged

A team of officers assigned to the Area 1 Narcotics Division seized three pounds of cocaine at the Donald Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, St. James during an operation on Saturday, March 20. One woman was arrested and charged for Breaches Under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

She is 42-year-old Stacey-Ann Smith a data entry clerk of Sign Irwin, Montego Bay, St. James.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., Smith arrived at the airport and attempted to board

a Jet Blue flight destined to Fort Lauderdale, USA. During security checks, approximately three pounds of cocaine was found in her possession. Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of cocaine, Dealing in cocaine and Attempting to export cocaine.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of USD 68,000.00.

She is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on March 29.

Investigation continues.