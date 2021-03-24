No Carnival in Jamaica for 2021

Carnival in Jamaica road march has been put off once again.

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlet made the announcement yesterday (March 23). The announcement comes as the country continues to see an increase in the number of covid-19 cases.

Minister Bartlett said “We are mindful of the significant economic loss this will have on our country, as this event generates billions annually, with many small and medium-sized enterprises benefiting from the celebrations.

However, despite the ongoing roll-out of vaccines, the Government of Jamaica must continue to put strong measures in place to prevent unnecessary exposure of our people and visitors, to the deadly disease.”

The road parade was initially postponed in 2020 and the road march was expected to be held on Sunday, April 11 this year.

Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry, Delano Seiveright says the ministry is in advanced dialogue with the organizers of carnival about introducing the bubble concept.