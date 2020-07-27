Dunn’s River Falls Said To Be Recording Uptick In First Days Of Re-Opening

The world-renowned Dunn’s River Falls and theme park in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, has been recording an uptick in patronage since being reopened to the public on July 21, a JIS report says.

The popular 28-acre facility got the go-ahead from the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) on July 17 to resume daily operations, after nearly four months of closure.

TPDCO said the management of the attraction was deemed to have satisfactorily instituted the requisite COVID-19 protocols and safeguards.

Park Manager, Michelle Sawyers, says the growing level of patronage seen since the reopening is indicative of the facility’s status and the high regard in which it is held as the Caribbean’s premier resort attraction.

“Even while we were closed back in March, we had to have some of our workers here on location to keep the park in a state of readiness, knowing that at some point we would be called on to reopen. It was a lot of work… and for that I must commend the team here at Dunn’s River; it was a total team effort,” she tells JIS News.

Ms. Sawyers says that in keeping with Ministry of Health and Wellness-mandated safety guidelines, patrons must wear masks and do a temperature check on entering the property.

She says while guests are not required to wear masks when climbing the falls, they are encouraged to carry one in a pouch which they must put on after completing the trek.

The Park Manager advised that masks and pouches are available at the property, which has also been outfitted with handwashing and sanitization stations strategically positioned for guests and staff.

Meanwhile, Senior Strategist and Adviser in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seivwright, says the Ministry is proud of the seamless resumption of Dunn’s River Falls’ operations.

In the meantime, local industry stakeholders are also upbeat about the reopening of Dunn’s River Falls.

Each year, Dunn’s River Falls welcomes thousands of local and overseas visitors.