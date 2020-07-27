Man Shot and Injured Along King Street in Montego Bay

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Barnett Street police station in Montego Bay, St James,are presently at a shooting scene along King Street in Montego Bay,where a man was shot and injured by gunmen earlier today.

Report are that the victim was walking along a section Upper King Street when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him multiple times before making their escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the injured man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....