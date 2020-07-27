Man Shot and Injured Along King Street in Montego Bay

Detectives attached to the Barnett Street police station in Montego Bay, St James,are presently at a shooting scene along King Street in Montego Bay,where a man was shot and injured by gunmen earlier today.

Report are that the victim was walking along a section Upper King Street when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him multiple times before making their escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the injured man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted.