Ballistic Evidence Connects Policeman and Three Other Men to Murder Investigation

As part of the Jamaica Constabulary Forces’ commitment to rid the organization of corrupt and questionable members, a constable and three other men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 30-year-old Vincent Williams of Windsor Road in Clarendon in his community on Tuesday, July 07.

The men have been identified has 26-year-old Chenn Downer a Policeman and 33-year-old Tafari Ross a tractor operator both of Old Harbour in St. Catherine; as well as 33-year-old Keflyn Pennant a farmer and 43-year-old Bertram Burrell a truck driver both of Burnt Ground district in Hanover.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 11:15 p.m., Williams was in his yard when loud explosions were heard. The police were summoned and a search was conducted of the area and one Lorcin 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized. Williams was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later that evening, the constable and the other men were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted at the intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in the parish. Two firearms were found in the motor vehicle.

During the investigations, ballistic evidence linked the men to Williams’ murder. The men were subsequently charged on Friday, July 24. Their court dates are being finalised.