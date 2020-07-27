4 guns, Ammo Recovered as St James Cops Step up Fight Against Gangs

Four firearms, including a high-powered rifle, and 117 rounds of ammunition have been seized by the St James police during cordon and search operations in the Norwood and Angie Lane communities of St. James on Monday, July 27.

During the early morning operation, several houses and vehicles were searched. The illegal weapons and ammunition were found in the Angie Lane community. One Glock pistol, two Taurus 9mm pistols, an M16 rifle, forty-five 5.56 rounds and seventy-two 9mm rounds of ammunition were recovered. The weapons are theorised to be linked to the G City Gang operating in that community.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the JCF, about one week prior to this morning’s operation, the Police intercepted members of the notorious ‘Sparta Gang’ and seized two Glock 34 pistols with a quantity of ammunition. Additionally, the security forces over the past four weeks have been actively pursuing members of the ‘Prekeh’ Gang, which resulted in two of its members being fatally shot, including the gang’s reputed leader.

Two persons were detained in connection with the seizures.