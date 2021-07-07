Double Murder in Balaclava, St. Elizabeth

Two men are dead and two others are nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at a party in Balaclava, St. Elizabeth around 10 p.m. last night.

The deceased men have been identified as 30-year-old Denworth Teape otherwise called “Mush” and 33-year-old Fabian Medley otherwise known as “Fabby.” Both men were said to be from Elim District in the parish.

According to police reports, all injured persons were among patrons at a party at Dillon Flex Zone Bar in the area, when a lone man dressed in black clothing, exited a Black Voxy minivan, pulled a firearm and opened fire at the patrons.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where Teape and Medley were pronounced dead and the other two victims admitted in critical condition.

The police reports further stated that four (4) vehicles were found parked at the scene and were taken to the Lacovia Police Station for further examination.

No motives have been established for the killing. Police investigation continues.

Mckoy’s News Senior Writer- Natasha Williams.