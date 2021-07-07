Man Shot and Killed, Girlfriend Assaulted in Glendevon, St James

Armed men posing as police officers went to a house on Sun Valley Road in Glendevon on Tuesday morning and murdered a 24-year-old man and assaulted his girlfriend.

Dead is Raldane Anthony Malcolm, a labourer of Sun Valley Road, Glendevon, St James.

According to reports, Malcolm and his girlfriend were in bed at 3:15 a.m. when three men masquerading as police knocked on their door and ordered them to open it, but they refused.

The gunmen kicked in the door and opened fire on the fleeing couple, hitting Malcolm multiple times, then assaulted his girlfriend.

They were both transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital where Malcolm was pronounced dead and his girlfriend treated for injuries.

