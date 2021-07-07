Mentally Challenged Man Shot by Police in Portland

Lawmen in Port Antonio, Portland, shot a man who is believed to be mentally challenged on Tuesday morning, July 6.

The man is said to have gone berserk along Harbour and Blake streets around 6:00 a.m., smashing the windscreens of at least four vehicles.

He then proceeded to the neighboring Port Antonio Police Station on West Street, armed with a stone and a machete, where he became enraged and verbally assaulted officers. Attempts were made to apprehend him, but he managed to elude the cops.

The man then ran to the corner of Harbour and West streets, shattering a bank’s glass door.

He then walked down the road until he was approached by cops who told him to surrender and drop the stone and machete. He allegedly refused and walked up to one of the officers.

Explosions were heard and the man was seen on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is conducting an investigation into the incident.