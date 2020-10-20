Diddy accused of mismanaging Artistes and stealing their money

Diddy announced he was launching a new political party called Our Black Party last week.

As the news started to circulate, one of his former artists Aubrey O’ Day of Danity Kane took notice and was seemingly shocked the Bad Boys Record founder was pulling the stunt just a few days before the 2020 presidential election.

At the same time, O’Day accused the Hip Hop mogul of artist mismanagement and siphoning funds from his artists.

“Diddy has mismanaged artists & stolen their money his whole career and now he is showing up with 18 days left before the election to get Trump out of office,” she wrote.

“When I was on Apprentice, Trump used to tell me DAILY how him and puff are good friends.” She followed it up with a carefully selected puke emoji.

Diddy expounded on Our Black Party during a recent interview with REVOLT TV.

“The No. 1 goal is to unify behind a Black agenda,” Diddy told host Charlamagne Tha God. “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war. That’s why this message is not just to Black people. This message is for everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in this situation.”

O’Day was initially discovered by Diddy in 2004 on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3 and chosen to be in the all-girl group Danity Kane.

In 2006, they released their self-titled debut album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

She was ultimately fired from the group in 2008 due to some tension with Diddy but joined again in 2013 before a second disbandment.

In 2019, she opened up about her previous romantic relationship with Donald Trump Jr. who was married at the time.