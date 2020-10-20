Popcaan teams up with Harlem rapper for new “Avengers” single

Dancehall Artiste Popcaan has teamed up with Harlem rapper Loski on a new track entitled “Avengers”.

Loski is one of the top acts out of the Harlem Spartan musical crew.

He was credited by Drake as one of the main influences behind his 2018 album.

Popcaan has been churning out collaborations this year to include singles with Dave East, Jorja Smith, and Maroon 5 respectively; along with his joint EP with Preme.

A video for “Avengers” has also been released.

Meanwhile, Popcaan’s FIXTAPE debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, upon release in August.