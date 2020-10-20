Dear Mckoy: I sleep with my lecturer for good grades

Dear McKoy, I hope you are okay. I am a second-year university student studying for a very noble degree. My parents try their best to ensure my fees are paid and that I get the best opportunities. I did not grow up rich, and I am the first in my family to attend university so it is important that I excel. One of my lecturers expressed interest in me from first year, but I did not pay him much mind until this year. The workload is heavier and things are so overwhelming. I began talking to this lecturer more often until we decided to meet up. He brought me to brunch and I felt good to be in the front seat of a nice car and be treated to a nice meal. We ended up kissing in the car and he brought me back to his house. We had a few shots of alcohol until eventually, it led to sex. Since then, we have been having sex regularly and since school is online, I tell my parents that I am going out with friends or going to study when I want to see him. I have been getting straight As from him without even trying and this feels good. The only thing is, my conscience is bothering me.

I know my behavior is unethical but outside of the sex, he gives me money and I actually like him. My mother is suspicious about me going out so often but I told her she’s overthinking. Should I continue seeing this man?
-Anonymous Student
Dear Anonymous Student,
You need to start doing honest work. I cannot tell you whether or not to cut off your relationship, because I assume you are a legal adult and you can make your own choices. However, your parents would be ashamed to know that you are not exercising your full potential. Please be careful, and make sure whatever you feel for this man is mutual.
