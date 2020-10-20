Dear Mckoy: I sleep with my lecturer for good grades

Dear McKoy, I hope you are okay. I am a second-year university student studying for a very noble degree. My parents try their best to ensure my fees are paid and that I get the best opportunities. I did not grow up rich, and I am the first in my family to attend university so it is important that I excel. One of my lecturers expressed interest in me from first year, but I did not pay him much mind until this year. The workload is heavier and things are so overwhelming. I began talking to this lecturer more often until we decided to meet up. He brought me to brunch and I felt good to be in the front seat of a nice car and be treated to a nice meal. We ended up kissing in the car and he brought me back to his house. We had a few shots of alcohol until eventually, it led to sex. Since then, we have been having sex regularly and since school is online, I tell my parents that I am going out with friends or going to study when I want to see him. I have been getting straight As from him without even trying and this feels good. The only thing is, my conscience is bothering me.

I know my behavior is unethical but outside of the sex, he gives me money and I actually like him. My mother is suspicious about me going out so often but I told her she’s overthinking. Should I continue seeing this man?

-Anonymous Student

Dear Anonymous Student ,