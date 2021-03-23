Dear McKoy: My wife and my girlfriend are pregnant

Dear McKoy,

My wife and side chick are pregnant and I don’t know what to do. I’m not working right now because of corona so you can imagine how harsh that is on my pocket. I can’t believe I was so careless. They don’t know about each other and I pray they never do. I never wanted a baby with my side piece but I have to take responsibility or whatever. My wife works but will soon go on leave. I need some serious prayer to get through this situation. Do you think I’m a bad person? I love my wife and my side chick has some ratings too but my wife will forever have my heart. This is stressing me out. Please help.

M.B.

Dear M.B.,

You have definitely got to man up and find a way to provide for these women and children. You will always be rewarded for the consequences of your actions. Please seek employment and do what you must. It’s not the end of the world. You’ll be fine.