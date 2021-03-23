Dear McKoy: My sideman damaged my cervix and I cant have sex with my husband

Dear McKoy,

My sideman damaged my cervix during sex and now I don’t know how to tell my husband that I can’t have as much sex with him due to the pain. My side piece was going at it too hard and his penis is huge and I guess it bruised my cervix. My doctor laughed a little when I told her what happened. It was so embarrassing. The worst part is, he doesn’t feel remorseful. He’s bragging about his penis size and how he damaged me. I feel so stupid. It hurts to sit and bend over. I’m trying my hardest to not let my husband realize something is off. I told him I’m on my period right now but how long can I keep up that excuse? This is beyond embarrassing. What should I do?

J.T.

Dear J.T.,

I am sorry that happened to you but I hope you’ve learnt that cheating doesn’t pay. Follow your doctor’s treatment orders and get better as soon as possible. It is up to you whether you want to set your conscience free and tell your husband. Your side man is being very inconsiderate so you might want to take his actions as a red flag.

McKoy

