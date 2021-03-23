Sean Paul’s Live N Livin album debuts on Billboard

Sean Paul’s dancehall album, Live N Livin debuts at No. 9 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart.

Released on March 12 under Paul’s Dutty Rock Productions, the 16-track project includes Reggae and Dancehall artists like Busy Signal, Intence, Buju Banton, Damian Marley, Govana, Serani, Jesse Royal, Stonebwoy, Bugle, Squash, Mavado, Agent Sasco, Masicka, and Skillibeng.

Live N Livin is the multi-platinum Grammy Award winner’s 7th studio album.

The Temperature singer is expected to release another album, Scorcher, in May under Island Records. The LP will feature American singer Gwen Stefani, Sia, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, and Stylo G.