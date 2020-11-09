Dear McKoy: My parents hate my Rastafarian boyfriend- I grew up in a very traditional Christian home where I was taught that marrying a “nice Christian man” was the way to go. However, I’ve fallen for a Rastafarian and my parents aren’t having it. He treats me so well which is why I love him so much but my parents cannot see beyond his locs and beliefs. They have openly expressed their disapproval and it has caused arguments between my man and I but I don’t want to fight anymore. If I have to leave, I will leave and start a new life with him.

My parents are even more livid when they found out him and I are having premarital sex. The only thing left for them to do is hit me. It’s a very uncomfortable situation. What should I do?

F.S.

Dear F.S.,

Love knows no boundaries. If you say you love this man, you love him; regardless of your differences. You should try talking to your parents about it calmly and perhaps giving them the opportunity to know him better so they can see why you love him so much. I’m sorry you’re going through this and I hope it gets better.