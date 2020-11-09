Dear McKoy: My parents hate my Rastafarian boyfriend- I grew up in a very traditional Christian home where I was taught that marrying a “nice Christian man” was the way to go. However, I’ve fallen for a Rastafarian and my parents aren’t having it. He treats me so well which is why I love him so much but my parents cannot see beyond his locs and beliefs. They have openly expressed their disapproval and it has caused arguments between my man and I but I don’t want to fight anymore. If I have to leave, I will leave and start a new life with him.
