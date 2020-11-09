PM ‘Certain’ Cop Killers will be Caught

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed “immense sadness’ at the murder of  Constable Kirkland Plummer on Saturday night in Harwood Manchester.

The policeman was shot dead after he was attacked by a mob when he tried to apprehend a patron with a gun at an illegal dance.

Prime Minister Holness said in a release: “My heart goes out to his wife and three beautiful children who are left to mourn this devastating loss.”

He said the family of the slain policeman could count “on the support of the government during this truly difficult time.”

According to the release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM): “Preliminary reports indicate that Plummer responded to illegal gun salutes at a party in Clarendon.”

According to Mr Holness “in addition to the dangerous, illegal and totally unnecessary practice of celebratory discharge of firearms at events, the party was taking place at a time when such events have been restricted for the protection of the public health of the country.”

Mr Holness said “the perpetrators of this heinous act against the State, who have deprived Constable Plummer of his life, and his family of his love, will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice,  as the JCF has demonstrated time and again. It is certain.”

