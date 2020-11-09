Dear McKoy: I’m addicted to giving oral sex- I’m a relatively young man who has been in an on and off relationship for about 3 years. This is because I keep cheating on my girlfriend, but it’s not with penetration, it’s with oral sex. Most women I see, I just want to give them some because I love how their toes curl up and honestly it gives me a high. I don’t know why I prefer that to regular sex and why I think about it so much but I would like to stop and have a stable relationship with my woman. I know she’s fed up with me but I don’t know how to stop. I do it to my coworkers and friends and they all enjoy it and keep coming back for more. I however know that I’m hurting my girlfriend and that’s frustrating. Any tips?

J. S.

Dear J.S.,

That is very unhygienic and risky if you You don’t know who has what kind of STI or STD and you keep using your mouth on them. Nothing is wrong if you like giving oral, but keep it within a confined relationship. Talk to a professional or try finding a support group if you believe this is really an addiction. Be safe.

McKoy