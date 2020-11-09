Dear McKoy: I’m addicted to giving oral sex- I’m a relatively young man who has been in an on and off relationship for about 3 years. This is because I keep cheating on my girlfriend, but it’s not with penetration, it’s with oral sex. Most women I see, I just want to give them some because I love how their toes curl up and honestly it gives me a high. I don’t know why I prefer that to regular sex and why I think about it so much but I would like to stop and have a stable relationship with my woman. I know she’s fed up with me but I don’t know how to stop. I do it to my coworkers and friends and they all enjoy it and keep coming back for more. I however know that I’m hurting my girlfriend and that’s frustrating. Any tips?
